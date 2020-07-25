Callum Cooke: Peterborough United midfielder completes move to Bradford City

Callum Cooke started his career at Middlesbrough

Peterborough United midfielder Callum Cooke has signed for League Two side Bradford City on a two-year contract.

Cooke, 23, spent last season on loan at Valley Parade, playing 25 league games.

He made 21 appearances for Posh in two seasons with the League One club after joining from Middlesbrough.

"I just knew, when my loan finished here, that I wanted to come back," said Cooke. "I got straight on the phone to my agent and told him this was the club I wanted to be at."

Cooke is the fourth signing made by the Bantams this summer, following the re-signing of winger Dylan Mottley-Henry on a one-year deal, the signing of Scunthorpe United defender Levi Sutton and a return to the club for striker Billy Clarke from Grimsby Town.

Cooke's contract will run from 1 August, when his current contract at Peterborough expires.

Boss Stuart McCall guided Bradford to ninth in the table last season - four points off a play-off place - after the suspended season was finally ended in June.