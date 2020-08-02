European football: Pick your best XI from the champions of Europe's top five leagues

Neymar, Luka Modric and Alisson
Will Neymar, Luka Modric or Alisson make it into your team?

The 2019-20 domestic season comes to a close in Europe this weekend as Italy plays its final round of Serie A fixtures.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions after football's restart, while Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid have won La Liga, and Juventus took the Serie A title, while Paris St-Germain were named Ligue 1 winners back in April after their league season was declared over.

Who makes your European league winners XI from the aforementioned champions? Make your choices below.

European league winners XI

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you