European football: Pick your best XI from the champions of Europe's top five leagues

Will Neymar, Luka Modric or Alisson make it into your team?

The 2019-20 domestic season comes to a close in Europe this weekend as Italy plays its final round of Serie A fixtures.

Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions after football's restart, while Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid have won La Liga, and Juventus took the Serie A title, while Paris St-Germain were named Ligue 1 winners back in April after their league season was declared over.

Who makes your European league winners XI from the aforementioned champions? Make your choices below.