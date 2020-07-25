Charlie Adam & Chris Gunter: Reading duo among five to be released by Championship side

Media playback is not supported on this device Charlie Adam speaks about the impact a false positive Covid-19 test had on him at Reading.

Former Liverpool and Scotland international midfielder Charlie Adam and Wales defender Chris Gunter are among five experienced players to be released by Reading.

Ex-Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett, 26, winger Gareth McCleary, 33, and left-back Jordan Obita, 26, have also been let go.

Adam, 34, scored twice in 27 games for the Championship side this season.

Gunter, 31, leaves after eight years and 314 appearances for the Royals.

Obita made his debut as a 16-year-old a decade ago and played 191 times while McCleary played 270 games in an eight-year spell.

A club statement described the departing players as "model professionals" during their time with the Royals.

"We would like to sincerely thank them for their hard work and dedication, whilst wishing them the very best of luck in their future careers," the statement added.

Reading were in the relegation places when Mark Bowen succeeded Jose Gomes as manager, but ended the season 14th.