FA Cup: 2020/21 competition will maintain its existing structure

Manchester City are the reigning FA Cup champions

The FA Cup competition will retain the same number of clubs competing in the 2020-21 season.

Non-league clubs had feared being overlooked in any rescheduling caused by the impact of the coronavirus.

But the Football Association has confirmed its intention to maintain the existing structure for the world's oldest football competition, in its 149th year.

As in previous seasons, there will be places for 736 participating clubs.

In a statement issued to clubs on Friday, the FA revealed that they are oversubscribed, with 889 applications received.

With all leagues below National League North and South level having been declared null and void for the 2019-20 season, places for clubs at Step 6 in the National League system competing in the early rounds will be done by a draw.

This season's competition began at the extra preliminary round stage on 9 August 2019. It is due to end 358 days later at Wembley on Saturday week when Chelsea meet Arsenal.

The FA are yet to announce dates for next season's extra preliminary round.