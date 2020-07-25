Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker has right ankle sprain after French Cup win

From the section

Media playback is not supported on this device Neymar scores winner before melee in French Cup final

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe suffered a right ankle sprain in the side's French Cup final victory over Saint-Etienne.

PSG, who also won the Ligue 1 title, say the 21-year-old's injury will be re-evaluated in 72 hours by a doctor.

Mbappe left the pitch in tears after being fouled by Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin in the first half.

PSG face Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals on 12 August.

