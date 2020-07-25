Kylian Mbappe: Paris St-Germain striker has right ankle sprain after French Cup win

Neymar scores winner before melee in French Cup final

Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe suffered a right ankle sprain in the side's French Cup final victory over Saint-Etienne.

PSG, who also won the Ligue 1 title, say the 21-year-old's injury will be re-evaluated in 72 hours by a doctor.

Mbappe left the pitch in tears after being fouled by Saint-Etienne defender Loic Perrin in the first half.

PSG face Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals on 12 August.

More to follow.

