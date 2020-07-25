Scottish gossip: Celtic, AEK, Havertz, Rangers, Balogun, St Mirren, Aberdeen

Celtic are among a number of European clubs chasing Philadelphia Union teenager Brenden Aaronson, who has been dubbed 'the US Kai Havertz', by the German media (mlssoccer.com via Daily Record).

AEK Athens expect Celtic to return with an improved offer for goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, after an opening bid of around £3.5m was rejected this week (The Herald).

The Scottish FA and SPFL's joint response group is to crack down on clubs accused of breaching Covid-19 testing rules (Scottish Daily Mail -print edition).

Players at Hamilton and Hibernian have had emergency Covid-19 tests to guard against exposure after St Mirren's outbreak (Scottish Sun).

Leon Balogun says former Ibrox star Jorg Albertz inspired his own move to Rangers(Scottish Sun).

St Mirren have pledged to undertake an "urgent review" of their Covid-19 testing procedure after it emerged that just one of the staff who this week tested positive had contracted the virus (The Times - subscription required).

Motherwell's Allan Campbell says he wants to follow fellow Scots Andrew Robertson, John McGinn and Billy Gilmour to the English Premier League (The Two Point One).

Defender Shay Logan appears to be a doubt for Aberdeen's Premiership opener against Rangers(Evening Express).

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster is confident the new Premiership season will go ahead as scheduled next weekend despite glitches in the Covid-19 testing system (The Scotsman).

