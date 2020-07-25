David Hagen: Ex-Rangers player dies age 47 after MND battle

Hagen (second from right) spent five seasons playing for Falkirk

Former Rangers midfielder David Hagen has died at age 47, after battling motor neurone disease.

Hagen started his career at Ibrox and featured in the 1992-93 season when Rangers won the treble and came close to reaching the Champions League final.

From there he moved to Hearts, before five seasons at Falkirk and spells at Livingston, Clyde and Peterhead.

"We send our heartfelt condolences to the wider family circle at such a difficult time," Rangers said.

"Words cannot express, nor provide comfort, for a family during these circumstances."

Hagen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2018, aged 45.

"We are devastated to learn of the passing of David Hagen," said former club Falkirk.

"David fought a courageous fight against MND and will forever be remembered by everyone associated with the club.

"The thoughts of all at Falkirk FC are with David's family at this time."