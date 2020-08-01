Scottish Premiership
St Mirren15:00Livingston
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v Livingston

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen00000000
2Celtic00000000
3Dundee Utd00000000
4Hamilton00000000
5Hibernian00000000
6Kilmarnock00000000
7Livingston00000000
8Motherwell00000000
9Rangers00000000
10Ross County00000000
11St Johnstone00000000
12St Mirren00000000
