Aberdeen v Rangers
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aberdeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Celtic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dundee Utd
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Hibernian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Kilmarnock
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Livingston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Motherwell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Ross County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|St Johnstone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|St Mirren
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
