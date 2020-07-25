Junior Hoilett: Cardiff City still have work to do, says forward

Media playback is not supported on this device Cardiff City have 'unfinished business' in Premier League - Hoilett

Forward Junior Hoilett says Cardiff City have worked hard to reach the Championship play-offs but "still have a long way to go".

The Bluebirds' win over Hull City secured a top-six finish and a play-off semi-final against Fulham on Monday.

Cardiff won six of their nine games after the season resumed in June and Hoilett says they have the momentum.

"We've worked hard to get here and still have a long way to go to reach our goal," he said

"During lockdown we all had the goal of getting into the play-offs and we all worked hard during the lockdown to remain fit.

"We knew when we came back in we had to get the ball rolling and that's what we've done.

"We have a good momentum going into the game, with three wins on the bounce, and we've got good spirit.

"Everybody's ready and raring to go and will put everything on the line to get to Wembley."

Hoilett, who secured promotion to the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers via the play-offs in 2014, has scored three goals since their return to action.

He says Cardiff's current squad have the "mentality" to secure a return to the Premier League after they were relegated at the end of the 2018-19 season.

First they will have to overcome another side which dropped down with them last season, Fulham, who were 2-0 winners when the teams met at Craven Cottage earlier in July.

Hoilett said that result was a "blip" post-lockdown and wants the side to maintain their recent form, which has seen them win the last three games of the regular campaign.

Cardiff were 15th in the Championship when Neil Harris succeeded Neil Warnock in November, and Canada international Hoilett has hailed the former Millwall manager's impact.

"The manager's done well since he came in," Hoilett added.

"He has the team organised and has the style of play to be hard to beat and has players' playing at their top level.

"In the early stages it took him a bit to implement his style; during the recent games you could see it coming in.

"I still think we have more to show and more to give."