Coventry City: Championship-bound club to stay at Birmingham's St Andrew's ground

Championship sides Coventry and Birmingham will both play at St Andrew's next season

Coventry City will stay at Birmingham City's St Andrew's Stadium for the 2020-21 campaign.

The Sky Blues have been in negotiations with landlords Wasps over a potential return to the Ricoh Arena, but have not been able to agree a deal.

Coventry played at St Andrew's last season and won the League One title.

On Tuesday the club announced plans to return to the city by building a new stadium in partnership with the University of Warwick.

However, they did not say when the ground on land owned by the university in the south-west of the city was likely to be built.

Coventry left Highfield Road in 2005 to move to the Ricoh Arena but, after a long-running rent row escalated, they spent the 2013-14 season at Northampton Town's Sixfields.

Premiership rugby union club Wasps bought the stadium in 2014, and the Sky Blues returned, but Coventry's owners Sisu could not reach an agreement with Wasps to play the 2019-20 campaign there.

"The same issues that prevented a deal last season have again prevented a deal for the upcoming season," a statement on the Sky Blues website said.

"As last year, what the landlord requested of CCFC’s owners and the club was simply not deliverable.

"We regret that their efforts and ours did not come to fruition.

"We completely understand the feeling of fans regarding groundshare and playing in Birmingham - we have made every effort behind the scenes to avoid this scenario, but now this is the case we will again be making the best of this situation for our fans, players, staff and everyone connected with the club, and urge fans to again back Mark Robins and the team next season back in the Championship."

The English Football League said it will "support the club where it can to help find a solution to get back playing in the Coventry area at the earliest opportunity".