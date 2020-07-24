SPFL makes move to increase substitutes to five

Three out of seven substitutes are currently permitted

Scottish Premiership clubs are to vote on increasing the number of permitted substitutes from three to five in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The use of extra substitutes has been formally approved for League Cup and Challenge Cup matches.

But a 75% majority will be required in the top flight.

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster said it was in response to "a more compressed fixture calendar".

The league board had acted "primarily out of a concern for player welfare".

"With teams expected to play more frequently and with shorter periods for recovery, the use of additional players in matches will help clubs spread the load throughout the season," he said.

"It is also hoped that this amendment will assist player development, allowing more young players to get experience of competitive senior football during the 2020/21 season."

The SPFL took the decision following a temporary amendment to Law 3 made by the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

The Premiership vote will take place ahead of the opening fixtures on 1 August.

Clubs in the Championship, Scottish League One and Scottish League Two clubs will be offered the same option ahead of their competitions starting in October.

Meanwhile, the SPFL has indicated that a resolution suggesting its board be given power to rule on Covid-19 related disruption during the coming season without the need to seek approval from the clubs failed to gain sufficient support.

It stated that, despite the proposal from several clubs, it would "move forward in line with the clear will" of most members.

"As a members' organisation, it is vital that the board listen to the voice of our member clubs," Doncaster added.