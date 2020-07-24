Tom Flanagan: Sunderland defender signs new deal at League One club

Tom Flanagan joined Sunderland from Burton in 2018

Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has signed a new two-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

The 28-year-old has made 50 league appearances in two seasons with the Black Cats after joining from Burton.

"It's been an uncertain time in every sense, so it's good to have it signed and sealed," the Northern Ireland international told the club website.

"There is definitely unfinished business for me at the club, so I can't wait to be back."