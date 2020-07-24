Jamie Vardy is one of world's best strikers, says Brendan Rodgers

Vardy helped Leicester City win the 2015-16 Premier League title

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is "one of the top strikers in the world", according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Vardy, 33, is the Premier League's top scorer on 23 goals going into the season's final round of matches on Sunday.

Leicester will play Manchester United in their final game knowing a win will secure a Champions League place.

"At present, you have to see Jamie Vardy as one of the leading strikers in world football," said Rodgers.

"When we go into Europe next season, at whatever level that he is, again he will be able to demonstrate that.

"I said when I came in he's a world-class striker and thankfully next year he'll have the chance to show that on the European stage."

The Foxes, who are fifth, are assured of a Europa League spot for next season even if they miss out on the Champions League.

Vardy is two ahead of his nearest rival - Southampton forward Danny Ings - in the race of the Premier League's Golden Boot.

He also recently passed a century of top-flight goals - with 103 scored in 210 appearances.

"He's a very serious guy," Rodgers said. "I think everyone thinks of him as this fun guy, dressed up as Spiderman and everything else. But you don't become a top-level striker by not being super professional.

"This is a guy who comes in every day and his mentality is to train and to work. There are very few sessions he will ever miss.

"Behind it all, he has that wonderful personality. He's very selfless and supports the younger players; he's good value with the senior players.

"I love working with him."

Rodgers added: "We all want him to finish as the highest scorer, which would be a remarkable achievement considering his age and everything.

"For me, the age doesn't really come into it. He's absolutely fit as anything."