Lee Geum-min: Striker joins Brighton on loan from Manchester City

Lee Geum-min is a South Korea international

Brighton & Hove Albion Women have signed Manchester City striker Lee Geum-min on a season-long loan deal.

The South Korea international, 26, joined Women's Super League side City last August on a two-year contract.

She made eight appearances in all competitions last season, scoring once against Birmingham City.

“We’re delighted to bring Lee to the club, it’s a real coup for us to sign a player of her quality and experience,” Albion head coach Hope Powell said.

Lee has scored 16 goals in more than 50 appearances at senior level for her country and featured at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.