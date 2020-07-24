Lyndon Dykes: Livingston reject bid from English Championship club

Lyndon Dykes scored 12 times in 33 games for Livingston last season

Livingston have rejected a substantial bid from an English Championship club for striker Lyndon Dykes.

The offer, reported to be from Barnsley and worth £1m, was not enough to allow the Australian striker to talk to the South Yorkshire club.

The future of Dykes has been subject of speculation both at club and international level recently.

Rangers have been linked with the 24-year-old, who has held talks with Steve Clarke about representing Scotland.

The striker scored 12 times in 33 games for Livingston last term after signing from Queen of the South.