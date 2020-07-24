Rangers sign Leon Balogun after centre-back's Wigan Athletic exit

Breaking news

Rangers have signed Nigeria centre-back Leon Balogun after the 32-year-old ended the season with Wigan Athletic.

The Germany-born defender, who has 32 caps for his country, has signed a one-year contract at Ibrox.

He had completed the season on a short-term contract with the Latics having spent time on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Balogun played 13 times after switching to the English Championship club in February.

More to follow.

