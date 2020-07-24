Irish Cup: IFA planning for 500 fans to attend Windsor final

Glentoran and Cliftonville go head-to-head in the second last-four tie

The Irish FA say it is finalising plans to allow approximately 500 spectators to attend the Irish Cup decider at Windsor Park on 31 July.

The move follows the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in NI with fans allowed to attend outdoor sports events.

"Safety is paramount - we'll work to ensure guidelines are followed and tickets are distributed responsibly," said IFA CEO Patrick Nelson.

"Also, that those inside the stadium adhere to social distancing."

He added: "We will continue to work with clubs and leagues to interpret what the NI Executive guidelines mean for the game at all levels."

Monday's semi-finals will see Ballymena United playing Coleraine and Glentoran taking on Cliftonville at Windsor Park - the first competitive senior matches since the Covid-19 shutdown will be played behind closed doors.

The final four days later will be the first time fans are permitted at a football match in Northern Ireland since March.

The IFA said on Friday it is "working closely with the clubs remaining in the competition regarding the allocation of tickets both to players' families and a small number of additional supporters.

"The development is in line with the Northern Ireland Executive's continued journey towards easing lockdown where it has stated supporters can attend outdoor sporting events 'where the operator can control access and ensure adherence to social distancing'."