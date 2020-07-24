James Akintunde: Candystripes bring in forward until end of the season

Derry City manager Declan Devine unveils new signing James Akintunde

Derry City have made their second signing in as many days with former Maidenhead striker James Akintunde joining until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Londoner impressed on trial after spending the last couple of seasons at Maidenhead United in the National League.

"He's the type of player we've been after- strong and direct," City boss Declan Devine told the club website.

It follows the signing of winger Adam Hamill on Thursday.

Derry, who lie seventh in the Premier Division, resume their 2020 season at home to Sligo Rovers on 31 July after the Covid-19 shutdown.

"He can play anywhere across the front three and he will give us good options in attack," added Devine.

"He's here until the end of the season initially but if things go well over the next few weeks I'd be hopeful he'll be here longer.

"I think he's another player that our supporters will enjoy watching."