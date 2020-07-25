Wayne Routledge: Swansea want to keep influential winger

Wayne Routledge has scored five goals in 24 appearances for Swansea this season

Swansea boss Steve Cooper wants Wayne Routledge to remain for another season.

The 35-year old's importance was underlined as he scored twice in the dramatic, final-day 4-1 win at Reading that saw Swansea return to the top six for the first time since January.

Routledge has played at the Liberty Stadium since 2011 and his manager wants that to continue.

"I would like him to stay, not doubt about that, he still has assets to offer," Cooper explained.

"Having him around is definitely a positive," he added. "Wayne and everyone else is focused on the next game, everything else after that will take care of itself.

"I love having Wayne around and long may that continue."

Routledge was the individual who produced heroics for Swansea at the Madjeski Stadium, scoring a sublime lobbed-volley to put Swansea 2-1 ahead before heading home their all-important fourth goal.

Swansea will now face Brentford in the play-offs and Cooper says Routledge deserves plaudits for the huge role he played in one of the Swans' most dramatic nights.

"If that goal was in the Liverpool v Chelsea game you would be seeing it over and over again, it was fantastic," Cooper said.

Media playback is not supported on this device Swansea forward Andre Ayew says strike partner Rhian Brewster is a massive talent.

"The first goal was technique of the highest order. There isn't a day that goes by in training where you are not impressed by him doing something other players can't do.

"It was a brilliant night for him. He couldn't take the smile off his face. He was really proud of what he did and we were proud of him.

"We are privileged to have him with us still. He's a brilliant person."

Routledge will be assessed ahead of the visit of Brentford on Sunday, 26 July, in the first leg of the play-offs as he looks to overcome a calf strain. Defender Mike van der Hoorn will also be assessed after limping off at Reading, while Kyle Naughton is suspended.

George Byers and Freddie Woodman are considered doubtful for the play-offs but are not ruled out entirely, while defenders Joe Rodon and Ben Wilmot will be absent with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

"Wayne and Mike came off with injuries, I am not ruling them in or out yet, we will give them every chance... we will work hard with everybody. It's just about recovery and preparation right now," Cooper said.

Chairman Trevor Birch said reaching the play-offs is a "magnificent achievement" for Swansea City in a sentiment echoed by Cooper, who describes his side as the "outlier" of the play-offs, which also feature Fulham and Swansea's bitter rivals Cardiff.

"We are feeling good, we are hungry and focused," Cooper added.

"The other three teams in the play-offs are at a completely different stage to us. The expectations are really high elsewhere.

"Brentford have brought players and the other two semi-finalists [Fulham and Cardiff] are two of the most resourced squads in the league.

"The strength in depth they've got is ridiculous really compared to us.

"But we don't mind that. We love the fact we've got loads of young players and like playing in a certain way.

"I've read a couple of things about us scraping into the play-offs. You can't scrape in over 46 games. We deserve to be there."

Cooper says the effect reaching the play-offs has on Swansea's fans means the most to him.

"We have tried to produce for the supporters," he added.

"I know it has given people a real buzz for their football club. We feel proud of that, in what is a difficult time in people's lives... if we have given them a night to remember, that means a lot to me and the players.

"It makes us more hungry and focused for what might be around the corner."