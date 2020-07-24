Rachel Williams: Tottenham Hotspur Women sign England forward

Rachel Williams helped Birmingham narrowly avoid relegation last season

Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur have signed England international Rachel Williams following her departure from Birmingham City Women.

The 32-year-old forward has agreed a one-year contract, with the option to extend the deal for a further year.

Williams scored 43 goals in 94 appearances over two spells with Blues.

"I really do feel this is the right challenge for me in the next stage of my career," she told the club website.

Williams follows former Birmingham team-mate Kerys Harrop, who made the move to Spurs on Thursday.