Irish Cup: Suspension delay hindered Reds' semi-final build-up - Paddy McLaughlin

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup semi-final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Monday 27 July Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster

Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin has said the delay on a final ruling over player suspensions has hindered their Irish Cup semi-final preparations.

Reds defenders Garry Breen and Jamie Harney were due to miss Monday's clash against Glentoran at Windsor Park.

The club's appeal was rejected so they sought arbitration, but it was only on Sunday that it was confirmed the duo were available to play.

"It dragged on too long, with meetings about meetings," said McLaughlin.

"It has definitely had an impact on our preparations - it was a few days before kick-off and we still didn't know if they would be available or not.

"We were always led to believe that they were going to be cleared to play the game, not just our boys but other players from other teams who have suspensions hanging over them."

Shield win is an inspiration

Cliftonville lost in the 2018 Irish Cup final and it is now 41 years since the north Belfast club lifted the trophy, but McLaughlin insisted he and his players have not spoken about winning the cup.

He said their focus has been solely on Monday's last-four tie against the Glens, who they beat in a league match in March on what proved to be the final day of competitive action in Northern Ireland before the coronavirus lockdown.

It will be Cliftonville's first trip to the National Stadium since they won the Co Antrim Shield there in January with an injury-time comeback win over Ballymena United - and McLaughlin believes that experience will inspire his team.

Cliftonville's win over Glentoran at the Oval on 7 March was the last time both sides were in action

"Knowing we have won a cup at the stadium already this season will no doubt give us a psychological boost going into the game," he continued.

"When the players step on to the pitch it will bring back good memories for them of the dramatic way we won the game on the night. Hopefully we can finish on a positive again in this match.

"I know it's been 41 years since Cliftonville won the cup - we are reminded of that all the time. The club have been starved of cup success for too long, it's mind-boggling given the great sides they have had down the years.

"But we have a massive game on Monday night and that is as far as we are looking. Glentoran will be as confident as we are going into the game so we will only talk about the final if we get to it."

Personal motivation

McLaughlin has a further personal motivation for success on Monday night, having become a father for the first time during lockdown.

"Baby Ava Grace was born on 31 May and we were delighted. Mummy and baby are keeping well," he added.

"She has already got her colours ready for Monday night. For all the bad that the lockdown brought, we have had a bit of good in there too."