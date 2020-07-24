Huddersfield Town: Elias Kachunga one of four released by Championship club

Elias Kachunga made 37 appearances for Huddersfield this season

Huddersfield Town have released four players after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Championship.

The Terriers have opted not to offer new deals to strikers Elias Kachunga, Collin Quaner, Rekeil Pyke and goalkeeper Joel Coleman.

But defender Demeaco Duhaney and goalkeeper Ryan Schofield have taken up contract options to stay.

The Terriers parted company with manager Danny Cowley last Sunday before naming Carlos Corberan as head coach.

Huddersfield stayed up by just three points, thanks to their shock Friday night win over West Bromwich Albion - after which they sacked the Cowley brothers, Danny and his number two Nicky, two days later.

The Terriers had already announced prior to the end of the delayed season that defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic was leaving to sign for Austrian club Sturm Graz.

German Kachunga spent four seasons with Huddersfield, after signing from German second division side Ingolstadt, initially on loan before completing a £1.1m deal. But he scored just 16 times in 128 appearances - three of which came this season.

Demeaco, 21, who spent the first half of this season on loan with National League North side Boston United, has made seven first-team appearances since being signed for Huddersfield's academy side from Manchester City in August 2018.

Schofield, 20, who was loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Livingston in January, has made three Huddersfield appearances.

Like Kachunga, Coleman, Quaner and Stankovic were all part of the Terriers side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2017.