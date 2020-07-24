Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker set for move to Serie B club Reggina

Kyle Lafferty's short-term deal at Sunderland ended last month

Northern Ireland forward Kyle Lafferty is set to complete a move to Italian Serie B club Reggina on Saturday.

The recently-promoted club said on Friday that Lafferty, 32, would undergo a medical on Saturday before signing for the Calabria-based outfit.

Lafferty, who has 73 Northern Ireland caps, was released by Sunderland last month after a short-term deal.

The Fermanagh man had a brief stint at another Italian club Palermo in the 2013-14 season.

The much-travelled forward's career began at Burnley in 2005 and has included two stints at Rangers as well as spells at Swiss club Sion, Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg 08, Norwich City and Hearts.

Lafferty joined League One Sunderland in January and scored two goals in 11 appearances.

The striker has scored 20 goals for Northern Ireland during an international career which started in 2006.