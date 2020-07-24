Stewart Downing: Blackburn Rovers hope to renew contract as four others released

Stewart Downing
Stewart Downing won 35 England caps

Blackburn will continue to hold talks with former England midfielder Stewart Downing over extending his contract.

Downing, 36, joined from Middlesbrough last season and made 41 Championship appearances this term.

Former Swansea City striker Danny Graham, 34, has been released having been with Rovers since January 2016.

Midfielder Richie Smallwood, striker Dominic Samuel, goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler and defender Sam Hart have also been released.

Season-long loan signings Tosin Adarabioyo and Christian Walton have returned to parent clubs Manchester City and Brighton respectively.

Goalkeeper Walton was ever-present for Blackburn in the Championship, with centre-back Adarabioyo scoring three times in 34 league appearances.

