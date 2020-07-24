Ethan Ross: Lincoln City sign goalkeeper from Colchester

From the section

Ethan Ross only made one league appearance for Colchester in 2019-20

League One side Lincoln City have signed goalkeeper Ethan Ross from League Two Colchester United on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old, previously a youth player at Cambridge United and Arsenal before moving on to West Bromwich Albion, made just eight appearances in two seasons with Colchester.

"I'm looking forward to kicking on and working really hard," said Ross.

"I felt like a fresh start was something I needed."