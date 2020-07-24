Tom Pope: Port Vale striker handed six-game ban for Twitter post

Port Vale striker Tom Pope has been handed a six-match ban by the Football Association for an alleged anti-semitic Twitter post in January.

Pope has also been fined £3,500 and told to complete an education course.

The post appeared after an FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Manchester City.

The 34-year-old was asked to predict the outcome in a World War Three scenario and ended his reply with: "the Rothchilds [sic] are crowned champions of every bank on the planet - the end".

Some Twitter users suggested the tweet - a reference to the Jewish Rothschild banking family - was anti-Semitic. It has since been deleted.

The FA charged him with an "aggravated breach" of FA Rule E3, which he denied.

He was also given a one-match ban in January and fined £1,500 after an independent panel found he had made improper comments on social media, separate to the latest charge.