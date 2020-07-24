Tom Pope: Port Vale striker handed six-game ban for Twitter post

Tom Pope

Port Vale striker Tom Pope has been handed a six-match ban by the Football Association for an alleged anti-semitic Twitter post in January.

Pope has also been fined £3,500 and told to complete an education course.

The post appeared after an FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Manchester City.

The 34-year-old was asked to predict the outcome in a World War Three scenario and ended his reply with: "the Rothchilds [sic] are crowned champions of every bank on the planet - the end".

Some Twitter users suggested the tweet - a reference to the Jewish Rothschild banking family - was anti-Semitic. It has since been deleted.

The FA charged him with an "aggravated breach" of FA Rule E3, which he denied.

He was also given a one-match ban in January and fined £1,500 after an independent panel found he had made improper comments on social media, separate to the latest charge.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you