Who's that new guy at Leyton Orient? Oh, just Yaya Toure

Yaya Toure took some time to chill out while training with Leyton Orient

After a curtailed campaign and a mid-table finish, what better way to spice up pre-season training than alongside a legend of the game?

That's the situation players of League Two club Leyton Orient have found themselves in this week, with former Premier League and Champions League winner Yaya Toure linking up with the O's.

The 37-year-old, who last played in China for Qingdao Huanghai, is keeping fit with the east London outfit for a couple of weeks after his agent approached the club.

But Orient fans dreaming of a signing which wouldn't be out of place in the Football Manager computer game series will be disappointed, as Toure is set to head abroad once coronavirus travel restrictions are eased.

Yet the O's squad will no doubt be picking the brains of the midfielder, who won three Premier League titles and the FA Cup with Manchester City.

Before that, Toure picked up La Liga twice with Barcelona, along with the Champions League and Club World Cup trophies in 2009.

Add in captaining Ivory Coast to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, and he certainly has a lot of experience to pass on during his stint training with Orient.

Pictures of Toure in his Orient gear were a hit on social media, garnering over 10,000 likes on Twitter within an hour of being posted.

It's not the first time Orient have received worldwide attention this summer.

The club's shirts are being sponsored by England captain Harry Kane next season, and Orient also organised an online Fifa tournament during the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown in England.