Dundee Utd sign Man City winger Luke Bolton on season-long loan

Luke Bolton, left, made 10 starts in the English Championship last term

Dundee United have made the first significant signing of Micky Mellon's reign by completing a loan deal for Manchester City winger Luke Bolton.

Bolton, 20, played 28 times for English Championship side Luton Town last season and will spend the duration of this term in the Scottish Premiership.

The right-sided England under-20 cap, who can also play full-back, previously had a spell at Wycombe Wanderers.

"It feels good to finally be here at such a prestigious club," Bolton said.

"Last season at Luton I was happy with my achievements, I played full-back there so, hopefully, coming to United I can contribute to goals and assists."

Bolton follows young goalkeeper Jack Newman in joining United this summer.

