Scottish Cup could be cut from 112 to 52 teams for 2020-21

Only 10 non-league teams might be joining the 42 SPFL clubs in the draw

The Scottish Cup could be cut from 112 to 52 teams as the Scottish FA consults with clubs on a streamlined version for the 2020-21 season.

One option being considered is that only 10 non-league sides will join the 42 SPFL teams in the tournament.

The competition may start on 26 December - less than a week after the rescheduled 2020 final between either Hearts or Hibs and Celtic or Aberdeen.

That would mean one fewer round than normal.

Replays could also be scrapped in a bid to reduce the fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.