Scottish Cup could be cut from 112 to 52 teams for 2020-21
- From the section Scottish Cup
The Scottish Cup could be cut from 112 to 52 teams as the Scottish FA consults with clubs on a streamlined version for the 2020-21 season.
One option being considered is that only 10 non-league sides will join the 42 SPFL teams in the tournament.
The competition may start on 26 December - less than a week after the rescheduled 2020 final between either Hearts or Hibs and Celtic or Aberdeen.
That would mean one fewer round than normal.
Replays could also be scrapped in a bid to reduce the fixture congestion caused by the coronavirus pandemic.