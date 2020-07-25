Lyndon Dykes: Livingston striker still silent on Scotland or Australia

Media playback is not supported on this device Dykes still undecided on international future

Lyndon Dykes' Commonwealth gold-medal winning sister wants him to join her in representing Australia. But deciding between the land of his birth and Scotland is "not as easy as that" for the Livingston striker.

The 24-year-old has spoken to Scotland manager Steve Clarke and said last month he was "pretty sure" but "not 100%" which country he will choose should the opportunity arise.

His wife, son, and stepdaughters are all Scottish. But he grew up in Australia and watched older sister, Hollie, win two gold medals, a silver and a bronze for them in gymnastics at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

Dykes' decision, he says, will be based on gut feeling.

"When you are young, you always want to play for your country, but it is hard," he says. "Obviously my sister wants me to go with Australia because she represented Australia, but it's not as easy as that.

"In future, it will come out to the public, but at the moment I am concentrating on my club football."

Where that football will be has also been a subject for debate.

A spurt of 12 goals in 33 games for Livingston in his first Scottish Premiership season has led to speculation that former Queen of the South striker Dykes could be a target for Rangers this summer, and Livingston have rejected a substantial bid from an English Championship club, reported to be from Barnsley at £1m.

"I've been linked with a few teams, but nothing has come of it," he says. "Obviously it's an ambition to play as high as I can. But I'm just focused on being at Livingston and I will always be grateful to them for giving me an opportunity."

The reason Dykes believes he fits so well at Livingston is his part-time apprenticeship in Australia with Mudgeeraba, Merrimac, Redlands United, Gold Coast City and Surfers Paradise Apollo - clubs where the football is tougher than their exotic names.

He believes that Livingston, who are due to start their season at St Mirren next weekend, can push for a European qualification spot, especially with bigger clubs initially losing the advantage of playing in front of home crowds.

"A lot of credit should go to David Martindale," he says of Gary Holt's assistant manager. "He puts a lot of belief into the players - and puts a lot of demands on the players, which is fair enough.

"He pushes everyone to the max. Some people might not like it, some people do, but it is very effective and I am that kind of person anyway - I like to work hard for the team."