League of Ireland: PFAI members to take a knee when season resumes on 31 July

Premier League players took a knee when their campaign resumed last month

The League of Ireland players union's members will take a knee to support the Black Lives Matter movement when the season resumes.

The Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland took the decision after clubs spoke to the Football Association of Ireland.

Club discussed the issue with FAI intercultural officer Des Tomlinson.

"Members will take a knee to recognise the Black Lives Matter campaign," said a PFAI statement.

"The players will continue this for eight series of games to mark the untimely death of George Floyd and stand in strong solidarity with fellow professionals, civil society and the worldwide campaign for equality and fair treatment in life and sport."

The League of Ireland, which numbers Northern Ireland-based Derry City among its clubs, will resume on 31 July and will continue until 27 September.

The PFAI's move follows the decision of players in England to take a knee when the sport resumed there last month.

Northern Ireland football restarts on Monday when the Irish Cup semi-finals take place and it is understood it will be up to the four clubs involved, or individual players, whether they want to adopt a similar stance to their League of Ireland counterparts.

Ballymena United face Coleraine in Monday's first semi-final at Windsor Park (16:00 BST) with the second last-four contest between Cliftonville and Glentoran following at the same venue at 20:00.