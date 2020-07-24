Tomas Soucek: West Ham sign Czech Republic midfielder on four-year deal for £19.1m

Tomas Soucek scoring one of his three goals since the season restart, in the win over Watford.

West Ham have signed Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek from Slavia Prague for 21m euros (£19.1m).

Soucek joined the Hammers on loan in January but has now agreed a four-year deal.

The 25-year-old has scored three times in the post-lockdown period as the Hammers ensured safety and a ninth successive Premier League season with a game to spare.

"Soucek has been a really good fit for us," manager David Moyes said.

"When I came in, I talked about needing another midfield player, to help Declan Rice and Mark Noble.

"He's a terrific lad with very good physical capabilities and has scored some really important goals, against Chelsea, Newcastle and Watford. We're glad he's going to be a West Ham player for a good period to come."