Women's FA Cup: Wembley final on 31 October as resumption gets go-ahead

Holders Manchester City won the Women's FA Cup for the second time in 2019

The 2019-20 Women's FA Cup has been given the go-ahead to be completed, with the final to be held at Wembley on 31 October.

The quarter-finals, original scheduled for 15 March, were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cup will resume with the last eight on the weekend of 26-27 September, with the semi-finals taking place between 30 September and 1 October.

The final will be played at Wembley for the sixth time.

The quarter-finals will come three weeks into England's 2020-21 domestic women's season, with the Women's Super League starting on 5-6 September.

No elite women's football has been played in the country since prior to the United Kingdom entering lockdown.

The Football Association made an application to Fifa, requesting special dispensation to complete the competition in the early stages of the 2020-21 season, and the request was granted.

The FA's director of the women's professional game, Kelly Simmons, said: "A significant amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure the Women's FA Cup can be completed and I am delighted that we have received the necessary approval for its conclusion.

"The Women's FA Cup is a showpiece fixture in the football calendar and because of that there was huge appetite for the three remaining rounds to be played."

It has not yet been decided whether any fans will be permitted to attend October's final.

Tickets purchased for May's original final date will be refunded.

Quarter-final fixtures:

Brighton & Hove Albion v Birmingham City

Everton v Chelsea

Arsenal v Tottenham

Leicester City v Manchester City