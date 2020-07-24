Romain Vincelot: Stevenage sign ex-Brighton, Coventry and Shrewsbury midfielder

Romain Vincelot made just seven appearances for Shrewsbury, having joined them in January 2019

Stevenage have made midfielder Romain Vincelot their sixth summer signing.

The Frenchman, 34, was without a club following his end of season release by League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Vincelot has played for seven English clubs, including Coventry, Bradford and Leyton Orient, since first crossing the channel from FC Gueugnon in 2009.

Although they finished bottom of League Two, and are due to be relegated to the National League, Stevenage's fate is still to be decided.

It is subject to an appeal by the English Football League against a decision made by an independent panel which could yet see Stevenage move above Macclesfield Town - and save them from the drop.

Aside from the signing of young goalkeeper Billy Johnson, from Norwich City, all their other new arrivals so far are from non-league football -midfielders Ross Marshall (Maidstone United) and Elliot Osborne (Stockport County), as well as strikers Femi Akinwande and Inih Effiong, who was released by Dover.

Vincelot has not played since last August after becoming the first footballer to have the same hip resurfacing surgery as tennis star Andy Murray.

He was released when his contract expired at the end of the season.