Carlton Morris: Norwich City striker returns to MK Dons on loan

Carlton Morris helped MK Dons secure safety in League One this season

MK Dons have re-signed Norwich striker Carlton Morris on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old's initial stint with the League One club was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, although he scored twice in 10 appearances after arriving in January.

Morris' move to Buckinghamshire came after spending the first half of the season on loan at Rotherham.

"As soon as I heard the club were interested in extending the loan, it was an easy decision," Morris said.

