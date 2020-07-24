David de Gea: Kasper Schmeichel defends Manchester United goalkeeper from critics

David de Gea's Manchester United play Kasper Schmeichel's Leicester on the final day of the season on Sunday

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has condemned the "very harsh" criticism of Manchester United counterpart David de Gea since the Premier League's resumption.

De Gea has come under scrutiny after errors contributed to United dropping league points and losing in the FA Cup.

But Schmeichel, whose side play United on Sunday with both chasing a top-four spot, has defended the Spaniard.

"Goalkeepers are going to get scrutinised," Schmeichel said.

He added on BBC Radio 5 Live: "For me, the important thing is context. The kind of scrutiny that he's getting at the moment is very harsh."

During United's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea, De Gea could not stop Blues striker Olivier Giroud's opener and then fumbled Mason Mount's long-range effort into his net.

Former United captain Roy Keane said he was "sick to death" of the Spain international after an error against Tottenham last month.

Media playback is not supported on this device The time has come to replace De Gea with Henderson - Shearer

The form of keeper Dean Henderson while on loan at Sheffield United from Old Trafford has also led to questions over the 29-year-old De Gea's future.

But Schmeichel says the lack of goalkeeper pundits means De Gea "is being judged by people who have never played the position".

"There are no goalkeepers analysing on TV or in papers so I feel the criticism he gets is very unfair," he added.

"They'll go into deep technical things which, with the greatest respect, they don't actually know the truth.

"To just hammer someone the way he sometimes does get hammered, I find is unfair."

The full interview with Schmeichel will be on BBC Radio 5 Live Sport on Saturday afternoon.