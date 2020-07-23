Coronavirus: St Mirren on lockdown amid positive tests

None of the players have failed their regular tests

Seven coaches and backroom staff at St Mirren have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the Scottish Premiership to return to twice-weekly testing.

Although no player has tested positive, the Paisley side's planned Saturday friendly at home to St Johnstone has also been cancelled.

The Scottish Professional Football League club is now on lockdown until more tests are carried out.

Premiership clubs reverted to one test per week on 8 July.

But, following the news from St Mirren Park, Scottish football's joint response group said: "We immediately contacted the Scottish government and the office of the clinical director for Scotland to relay this information.

"In light of this and other recent events, the JRG hereby notifies Scottish Premiership clubs that with immediate effect they must revert to twice-weekly testing protocols until further notice."

St Mirren, who start their competitive campaign at home to Livingston on 1 August, last played Hamilton Academical in a friendly on Saturday.