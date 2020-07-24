Aberdeen: Dave Cormack says Pittodrie club's assets won't be sold on cheap

Sam Cosgrove rejected a move to Guingamp earlier this month

Aberdeen do not have to sell their best players to balance the books, insists chairman Dave Cormack.

The club says a £10m funding gap has been cut to just under £4m, helped by wage cuts saving £1m.

The proposed transfer of Sam Cosgrove to French club Guingamp could have further alleviated financial concerns, but the player rejected the move.

"It's no problem at all from our perspective. We obviously want to keep our assets," Cormack told BBC Scotland.

But he added: "If the right offer comes in at the right time for any of our players then we'll look at that but we will not be selling our players on the cheap.

"None of our projections of £3.8m include any player sales. The last thing we're going to do is accept a paltry offer for any of the assets we have."

Cormack's stance comes just under a week after manager Derek McInnes said the club needed to "maximise" the fee for Cosgrove in the next few months.

However, the America-based chairman insists it is not as easy as looking at the headline figure when selling a player.

"Many offers are almost like hire purchase - 'we'll pay you over four years for the player'," he said.

"The offer [for Cosgrove] here was over £2m guaranteed, up-front as a payment, significant upsides as well as a sell-on fee, but Sam only had 24 hours to look at this and he wanted more time."

'Stadium project is on hold'

Aberdeen have had to find ways of mitigating what was becoming an "unsustainable" financial situation and pushing back ambitions to build a new stadium was one way of doing so.

The club moved to Cormack Park, their new training ground, in October last year, with a new stadium at the Kingsford campus set to follow.

But Cormack said: "We probably mothballed about £3-500,000 worth of costs over the next 18 months.

"We've got to get through this first. We've got to stay competitive, we've got to invest in our academy and we've got to do our best to make Pittodrie as appealing as it can be for fans to want to come.

"But the stadium project is still the right thing and we'll get at that probably, realistically, in the next 12-18 months."