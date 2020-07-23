Angus MacDonald: Hull City offer defender new deal

  • From the section Hull
Angus MacDonald
Angus MacDonald made five appearances this season after returning to the Hull City side in June

Hull City have offered defender Angus MacDonald a new deal after their relegation to League One.

MacDonald, 27, missed almost two years with deep vein thrombosis and bowel cancer before returning last month.

The Tigers have released goalkeeper Will Mannion, 22, defender Robbie McKenzie, 21 and midfielders Kevin Stewart, 26, and Jon Toral, 25.

Stewart joined the Tigers as part of the deal that took full-back Andy Robertson to Liverpool in July 2017.

Toral signed from Arsenal for £3m in August of that year but injuries restricted him to just 24 league starts.

The Tigers will play in the third tier next season after finishing bottom of the Championship.

