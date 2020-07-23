Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant as new head coach

Working in Marcelo Bielsa's backroom staff, Carlos Corberan helped Leeds win the Championship title this season

Huddersfield Town have appointed Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach.

The 37-year-old has spent the past three years with the Whites and coached the club's under-23s as well as being on Marcelo Bielsa's staff.

He replaces Danny Cowley after the ex-Lincoln manager was sacked on Sunday.

"After two difficult seasons, we have put a lot of thought and work into what we want to be," said head of football operations Leigh Bromby.

"Obviously, we need to return to winning games, and to be successful we must have all areas of the club aligned in the way we work.

"We want to return to the 'no limits' mentality that served this club so well back in 2017. We must start believing in ourselves and our people once again; players and staff alike.

"Carlos was our ideal candidate for our new head coach from the outset, as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours."

The Spaniard, whose only previous experience as a head coach came in Cyprus, is Town's fourth boss since January 2019.

David Wagner, who led the the club to the Premier League in May 2017, was replaced by fellow German Jan Siewert that month.

Siewert's time in charge of the club was disastrous and he was sacked in August having won just one of 19 league games in charge and presided over their relegation back to the Championship.

With the club struggling at the foot of the second tier they appointed Imps manager Cowley in September and he confirmed their place in next season's Championship with a 2-1 win over West Brom last Friday.

However, the club then sacked him on Sunday, with chairman Phil Hodgkinson saying they had a "different vision for the way we operate the club, and how our ambitions can be achieved".

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani said earlier this week that Corberan "deserves" the chance to be a head coach.

"I know how much Carlos works and I think now it's also good that he can take his own way and start a new journey to build himself as a first-team coach," he said.