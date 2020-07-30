Arsenal v Chelsea: Pick your combined XI for FA Cup final

Arsenal and Chelsea meet in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday at 17:30 BST.

Both bosses - Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard - won the cup as players with their current clubs, and they are looking for a first major trophy as a manager.

But we want to know what you think of their players. Who would you pick in a combined Arsenal and Chelsea XI?

In December, you picked eight Chelsea and three Arsenal players. That was before Christian Pulisic became a regular - and Kepa Arrizabalaga's place in goal may be less certain now.

Pick your XI below and share it with your friends on social media.

My Arsenal-Chelsea XI

Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends

