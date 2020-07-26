Premier League Golden Boot: Leicester City's Jamie Vardy wins with 23 goals

Jamie Vardy is only the second Englishman to win the Golden Boot since 2000-01

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy became the oldest player to win the Premier League Golden Boot after finishing the season with 23 goals.

The 33-year-old ended up a goal clear of Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Southampton striker Danny Ings, both on 22.

Vardy is the ninth English player to win or share the Golden Boot.

Last season Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Aubameyang shared it with 22 each.

Vardy still finished clear despite failing to score on the final day as Leicester lost to Manchester United to miss out on a Champions League place.

Former England striker Vardy scored more in 2015-16, Leicester's title-winning season, with 24 goals - but missed out that time to Harry Kane's 25.

Manchester City keeper Ederson pipped Burnley's Nick Pope to the Golden Glove award after recording his 16th clean sheet of the season on the final day of the season in a 5-0 win against Norwich, while Pope conceded in Burnley's 2-1 defeat against Brighton.