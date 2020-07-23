Gareth Bale: Wales forward needs to have 'dialogue' with Real Madrid

John Toshack (left) was Wales manager when Gareth Bale made his senior debut as a 16-year-old in 2006

Ex-Real Madrid boss John Toshack says forward Gareth Bale needs to "sit down" with the club to resolve his future.

Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett insisted the Welshman is "going nowhere" and will honour the remaining two years of his contract

Toshack, who handed the 31-year-old his first Wales cap, is unimpressed by the approach taken by Bale's representatives.

"Very often these things happen," he said.

"Things don't turn out and the coach has got other ideas and you've got to sit down and work it out.

"I think there's got to be some kind of dialogue there and they've got to sit down."

Bale, who has won four Champions League titles at Real Madrid since joining in 2013, is still the club's highest-paid player

His current contract, which expires in 2022, is thought to be worth around £600,000 per week.

Gareth Bale (r) with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who is in his second spell in charge

But he has been a peripheral figure this season and has been visibly frustrated having been left on the bench for most of Real's La Liga title triumph.

His future at the Bernabeu has been under intense scrutiny lately, owing much to his fractious relationship with Real head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Barnett says the former Southampton and Spurs player will not leave on loan or on a permanent transfer but it is not an outlook which Toshack agrees with.

"I don't think too many people here have been pleased with the comments that have come out of the people that represent him, " added Toshack, who is currently based in Spain.

"I would like to see Gareth say a little bit more himself and I think a lot of people here would as well.

"But the in's an out's of the whole thing I'm not sure."

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Toshack added: "But when an agent comes out and said he's got another two years of his contract, and he's going to see his contract out then it's certainly not the road that I would take".