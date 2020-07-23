Kylian Mbappe Fifa 2021 cover: Now people are making their own versions

By Ciaran Varley

Kylian Mbappe has been revealed as the cover star for Fifa 2021.

As ever, not everyone is having it - there's nothing quite like a new Fifa cover to inspire heated debate among football fans.

Fake Fifa cover
An alternative Mbappe cover

Some people preferred earlier editions.

And, inevitably, fans of various clubs took matters into their own hands...

Manchester United have their own young prodigy to shout about.

Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford
The future of football. And Kylian Mbappe.

In London, Arsenal and Fulham fans have designed these reimagined pieces, featuring German centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and Fulham left-back Maxime le Marchand.

Shkrodan Mustafi and Maxime Le Marchand
Haters will say these have been edited

There have been even more niche creations too, including former Wales and Celtic striker John Hartson, or Jamie Maclaren of... Melbourne City.

Jamie Maclaren and John Hartson
Niche

Weirder still, someone has put YouTuber KSI on a Fifa cover - and another projected what next year's game cover may end up looking like, with a picture of Vegas-era Neymar.

Neymar and KSI on fake Fifa covers
File these under 'weird'

Nightmarish. Keep up the good work, social media.

