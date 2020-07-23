Adam Hammill: Derry City sign former England Under-21 winger

Adam Hammill helped Barnsley earn promotion to the Championship in 2016

Derry City have completed the signing of former England Under-21 international Adam Hammill ahead of the League of Ireland's resumption.

Winger Hammill, 32, joins from Scunthorpe United until the end of the season after a recent spell on loan at Stockport County.

Derry resume their 2020 season at home to Sligo Rovers on 31 July.

Declan Devine's side are seventh in the Premier Division having picked up four points in their first four games.

Hammill began his career at Liverpool but didn't make a senior appearance for the Reds.

He also had spells at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town and played a key role in Barnsley's promotion to the Championship in 2016, being named man of the match in their play-off final victory over Millwall.

After leaving Barnsley in 2018, he spent a year at Scottish club St Mirren.

His lone England Under-21 cap came during his first spell at Barnsley in 2011.

"I've known Adam for a long time and he's a quality player who has had a wonderful career," said Devine, who worked with Hammill during their time together at Dunfermline in 2007.

"He's been here a few days now and already helping to bring out the best in others around him.

"I'm delighted he's at this club and I know that even though they can't be in the stadium yet, our supporters will really enjoy watching him."

Elsewhere, Irish Premiership side Warrenpoint Town have signed Steven Ball.

The 22-year-old left-back joins the Milltown outfit after recent spells with St Patrick's Athletic and Cabinteely.