Illan Meslier: Leeds United sign Lorient keeper after loan spell

Illan Meslier
Illan Meslier made 11 appearances in all competitions for Leeds in 2019-20

Leeds United have signed Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old spent the season on loan at Elland Road and kept seven clean sheets in 10 league appearances as they won the Championship title.

He was elevated to first-choice keeper after Kiko Casilla was given an eight-match ban for racism in February.

"It's unbelievable to get promoted to the best league in the world and I can't wait," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I don't know if I will be number one next season but I will train at 100%."

The Frenchman is the club's first signing since their promotion to the Premier League was confirmed last Friday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you