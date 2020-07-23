Illan Meslier: Leeds United sign Lorient keeper after loan spell

Illan Meslier made 11 appearances in all competitions for Leeds in 2019-20

Leeds United have signed Lorient goalkeeper Illan Meslier for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 20-year-old spent the season on loan at Elland Road and kept seven clean sheets in 10 league appearances as they won the Championship title.

He was elevated to first-choice keeper after Kiko Casilla was given an eight-match ban for racism in February.

"It's unbelievable to get promoted to the best league in the world and I can't wait," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I don't know if I will be number one next season but I will train at 100%."

The Frenchman is the club's first signing since their promotion to the Premier League was confirmed last Friday.