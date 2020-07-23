Aiden O'Brien: Millwall striker leaves after nine years with Championship club

Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien made 21 appearances in 2019-20, with his most recent appearance coming in February's draw against Bristol City.

Striker Aiden O'Brien has left Millwall after nine years with the Lions, after the expiration of his contract.

The 26-year-old came through the club's academy and made his debut in September 2011.

He has spent time on loan at Crawley, Aldershot and Torquay and went on to made 226 appearances during his time at The Den, scoring 44 goals for the club.

"The club would like to thank Aiden for his work on and off the pitch," said a club statement.

O'Brien scored four goals in 21 appearances for Millwall during 2019-20 but did not play for the club after the restart of the season following its suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has made four appearances for the Republic of Ireland, scoring one goal in their friendly against Poland in September 2018.