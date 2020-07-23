Lisa Weiss: Aston Villa Women sign Germany and Lyon goalkeeper

Lisa Weiss (right)
Lisa Weiss (right) helped Lyon win the 2018-19 Women's Champions League

Newly-promoted Women's Super League side Aston Villa have signed Germany goalkeeper Lisa Weiss from French and European champions Lyon.

The 32-year-old is Villa's fourth signing since their promotion was confirmed in June.

Head coach Gemma Davies said: “Lisa is going to bring many qualities, on and off the pitch.

“She knows what it takes to be successful, both on the international stage and domestically."

The new WSL season is set to begin on the weekend of 5-6 September.

