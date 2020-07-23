Swansea City: Birch says play-offs a 'magnificent achievement'

Trevor Birch made Steve Cooper Swansea's head coach on a three-year deal in June 2019

Chairman Trevor Birch says reaching the play-offs is a "magnificent achievement" for Swansea City.

Swansea finished in the Championship's top six despite their continued attempts to cut costs following Premier League relegation in 2018.

Birch says Swansea's American owners, Stephen Kaplan and Jason Levien, were watching as Steve Cooper's team claimed a play-off spot in pulsating fashion as they leapfrogged Nottingham Forest.

"It was totally unbelievable," he said.

"I am still trying to come to terms with it."

Swansea, who were seventh, went into the final round of regular-season games hoping Hull would do them a favour by beating sixth-placed Cardiff.

But while Neil Harris' team swept the Tigers aside, Forest - who had begun the day in fifth - crashed to a 4-1 home defeat to Stoke.

That meant Swansea's 4-1 triumph at Reading was enough to reach the play-offs in Steve Cooper's first year at the club.

"At the start of the season we had a new coach who had not managed in the league before and we had just sold £40m worth of talent," Birch told BBC Sport Wales.

"All your goalscorers have left - Oli (McBurnie) Dan (James) and Jordan (Ayew).

"To start from scratch, build a team and compete, particularly when you look at the quality of the division; full credit to Steve and the boys for the way they have played and the commitment they have shown.

"Look at the teams below and the money they have spent. To end up sixth is a magnificent achievement, whatever happens from here.

"If the boys can go on and do something, even better, we will be thrilled."

Birch says regardless of what happens in the play-off semi-final against Brentford, Swansea can take satisfaction from the season given the ongoing financial impact of relegation two years ago.

Andre Ayew, Swansea's 17-goal top scorer, helped fill the void left by the likes of Daniel James, Oliver McBurnie and his brother Jordan

"We have put together hopefully a structure behind the scenes that is robust and has given Steve the best opportunity to deliver for us," he added.

"We have tried to keep things as calm as we can. That's not easy because normally all hell breaks loose behind the scenes after relegation from the Premier League because of the dramatic loss of revenue."

Birch has been running Swansea since being appointed chairman by Kaplan and Levien in March 2019.

He stated in January the Americans were having "no impact" and "no effect" on the club - but says they continue to watch Swansea's games from afar.

"They are delighted we are in the play-offs - they want the club to do well," Birch said.

"They are like us all - completely bemused by the events of last night and the swing of emotions, but thrilled at the prospect of the play-offs."